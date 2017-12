Spanish soccer club Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez holds a speech during the club's traditional Christmas lunch held in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANGEL DIAZ

The president of Real Madrid on Sunday said that, with regard to the number of titles won, 2017 had been the best year in the Spanish club's 115-year history.

Florentino Perez made his remarks in the traditional Christmas message, just one day after Real Madrid was defeated 3-0 by La Liga leader Barcelona in El Clasico.