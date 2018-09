President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez (C), first vice president Fernando Fernandez Tapias (L) and second vice President, Eduardo Fernandez de Blas (R) during the ordinary general assembly held in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club will not play a competitive regular-season La Liga match in the United States.

The Spanish league had announced last month it was seeking to hold a match in January between Barcelona and Girona in Miami, but has faced stiff opposition from the soccer players' union, which on Saturday said the players were ready to go on strike over the issue.