Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez gives a speech during the traditional Christmas lunch offered to members of media, held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Diaz

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Tuesday at a Christmas dinner that the players represented the team's best values.

Perez said that Real Madrid, as an institution, a brand and a sports club, had the most fans worldwide and was living through a great era.