Holders Real Madrid won Wednesday to remain perfect a third of the way through the 2022-2023 Champions League group stage, while Paris St.-Germain and Manchester City both had to come from behind to do likewise.

Two clubs not among the pre-season favorites, Napoli and Benfica, also triumphed on Wednesday to improve to 6 points from 6. But Juventus' slump deepened with a second straight loss and Chelsea - the 2021 Champions League winners - dropped points at home.