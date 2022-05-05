Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (L) in action against Manchester City striker Riyad Mahrez during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 4 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) converts a penalty against Manchester City during the Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 4 May 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring against Manchester City during the Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 4 May 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid players celebrate their victory over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 4 May 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Manchester City led Real Madrid 5-3 on aggregate entering the 90th minute of Wednesday's Champions League second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they conceded two goals in as many minutes to send the match to extra-time before giving up a penalty that Karim Benzema converted to put the hosts in the final.

The Blancos will be playing for a record-extending 14th title in the world's most prestigious club competition when they face Liverpool on May 28 in a reprise of the 2018 final, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Madrid.