Real Madrid head coach, Santiago Solari (Back), and his players attend a training session at New York University in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The Real Madrid squad on Thursday conducted a training session at Abu Dhabi's New York University facilities without winger Marco Asensio ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against home favorite Al Ain.

During the few minutes he played in Madrid's 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers of Japan in the semifinal, Asensio struggled again with muscle discomfort and missed the group training on Thursday.