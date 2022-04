Alaves´ Gonzalo Escalante (in blue) in action against Atletico Madrid's Geoffrey Kondogbia during a LaLiga match in Madrid on 2 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez (in stripes) scores against Alaves during a LaLiga match in Madrid on 2 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring against Alaves during a LaLiga match in Madrid on 2 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros.

Celta's Nolito (No. 9) in action against Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez during a LaLiga match in Vigo, Spain, on 2 April 2022. EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois bats away a shot by Celta during a LaLiga match in Vigo, Spain, on 2 April 2022. EFE /Lavandeira.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema converts a penalty against Celta during a LaLiga match in Vigo, Spain, on 2 April 2022. EFE/Salvador Sas.

It wasn't pretty, but Real Madrid returning to winning ways Saturday with a 2-1 result against Celta that sent the Blancos 12 points clear atop LaLiga.

Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid pounded last-place Alaves 4-1, extending their league winning streak to six matches and going level on points with the club in the second spot, Sevilla, who are ahead of the Colchoneros on goal difference.