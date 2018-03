President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (R), receives the EFE Trophy for the best Ibero-American team in 2017 from the Spanish Secretary of State for International Cooperation and for Ibero-America, Fernando Garcia Casas, during a handover ceremony held at the headquarters of Spanish news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (R), poses with the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and for Ibero-America, Fernando Garcia Casas (C), and the President of Spanish news agency EFE, Jose Antonio Vera, after Real Madrid received the EFE Trophy for the best Ibero-American team in 2017 during a ceremony held at the headquarters of EFE in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, delivers his speech after Real Madrid received the EFE Trophy for the best Ibero-American team in 2017 during a ceremony held at the headquarters of Spanish news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Friday picked up the EFE Award for best Ibero-American club on behalf of his team, which was being recognized for its sporting achievements in 2017 and its social work.

Perez was awarded the trophy at the EFE news agency headquarters in Madrid by the Spanish secretary of state for international cooperation for Latin America and the Caribbean, Fernando Garcia Casas.