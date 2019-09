Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos (L) and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy (R) in action during their teams' match on Sept. 22, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (r) in action against Sevilla's Diego Carlos during their teams' match on Sept. 22, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard (r) vies for the ball with Sevilla's Jesus Navas (l) during their teams' match on Sept. 22, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/JULIO MUÑOZ

Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 1-0 on the road on Sunday on a goal by Karim Benzema in a clash in which the squad showed much more intensity and was on the attack against its rival at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, thus closing the wound that had seemed to have opened after the humiliating loss in Paris.

It was the first loss of the season for Sevilla.