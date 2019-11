Wolverhampton marketing director Russell Jones holds up the special green shirt the club made to highlight Mexican striker Raul Jimenez at the Soccerex USA industry gathering in Aventura, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 22. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Real Madrid's global head of partnerships, Canada's David Hopkinson, speaks at a panel on the club's global reach on the second day of Soccerex USA on Nov. 22, 2019, in Aventura, Florida, a Miami suburb. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Real Madrid is the sports team with the most followers globally on social media, with FC Barcelona being the only close challenger, the global head of partnerships for the Blancos said here Friday.

David Hopkinson said at Soccerex USA, a soccer industry fair that concluded on Friday in this suburb just north of Miami, that with the exception of their arch-rivals the 13-time Champions League titlists have a big social-media lead over the world's other soccer clubs and teams in any other sport.