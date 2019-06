Real Madrid's new soccer French player Ferland Mendy, poses during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new soccer French player Ferland Mendy (L) poses with Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new soccer French player Ferland Mendy, smiles during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 19, 2019. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid reinforced its defensive lineup with the inclusion of France left-back Ferland Mendy who was presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.

The 24-years-old from Ecquevilly, to the northeast of Paris, has been described in some sports media as the Mbappe of left-backs.