Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (C) celebrates with his teamamtes after scoring during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Real Madrid's squad resumed training on Monday at the club's sports city after defeating Getafe 2-0 in their 2018/2019 La Liga season opener, their first La Liga match under new Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

The only member of the team not present was Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury he sustained in the preseason.