Vinicius Jr. posted his first hat trick with Real Madrid on Thursday in the champions' 6-0 rout of bottom-of-the-table Levante, who are headed back to the second division after six seasons in LaLiga.

It was also a special night for Karim Benzema, who notched his 27th league goal - 44 in all competitions - of the season and became the No. 2 all-time scorer in the history of the Blancos.