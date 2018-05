Marco Asensio celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio on Tuesday said he expects to face a difficult match against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Spanish midfielder said Liverpool's potential meant a third consecutive Champions League title for Real was far from assured.