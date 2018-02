Casemiro of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during a match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, on Aug. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is out sick with a stomach illness, to be replaced by Oscar Rodriguez for Tuesday's La Liga match against Espanyol, according to the club's official website.

Casemiro's stomach problems prevented him from flying with the rest of the Real Madrid squad to Barcelona for the Espanyol game, from which Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also set to be absent.