Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, prior to the Santiago Bernabeu trophy match between Real Madrid and Milan played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER LOPEZ

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday hailed Atletico Madrid, the opponent of his Whites in the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash.

The UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid is set to take on the Europa League champion Atletico on Wednesday in the battle for the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.