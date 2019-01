Real Madrid's players and head coach Santiago Solari (C-L, top) attend a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari during a press conference held at the end of a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said Tuesday that sometimes he does not understand how the Video Assistant Referee system works and, following the controversy involving his Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during a recent La Liga game against Real Sociedad, the head coach called for clearer rule application of VAR.

Real Madrid claimed that VAR did not notify the referee of a penalty in Sunday's 2-0 loss after Vinicius clashed with Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.