Real Madrid's Head Coach Zinedine Zidane attends his press conference following a training session of the club at Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said Wednesday that next season's main aim will be to win La Liga, as he congratulated Barcelona for closing its fourth title in five years.

The Frenchman said the club hopes to build on its domestic success, with a record 33 league titles.