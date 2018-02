Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) in action against Levante's Ivi (R) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between UD Levante and Real Madrid at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Feb 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33 on Monday at an inflection point in his career in terms of goal-scoring average.

The Portuguese forward scored just eight goals in 21 La Liga rounds with Real Madrid this season, the lowest average since his arrival from Manchester United in 2009.