Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (2-L) and teammates attend their training session at the club's Valdebebas sports facility in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will return to the starting line-up of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain amid growing injury list.

Among those injured are Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde, while Sergio Ramos and Nacho are suspended for the upcoming game. EFE-EPA