Real Madrid's midfielder Isco Alarcon (r) duels for the ball against Real Valladolid's defender Kiko Oliva (L) during their Spanish LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca

Spain playmaker Isco Alarcón, best known as Isco, will be on the sidelines for Real Madrid with a muscle injury, the club said Wednesday.

“Our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps,” Real Madrid’s note read. “His recovery will continue to be monitored.”