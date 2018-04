Real Madrid'Äôs Isco (C) in action against Bayern's Mats Hummels (L) during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid's midfielder Isco and right back Dani Carvajal are to miss the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against Bayern Munich due to injury, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

Medical tests confirmed that Isco suffered a left shoulder injury that is to prevent him also from playing in Real Madrid's match against CD Leganes on Saturday.