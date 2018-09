Real Madrid's midfielder Isco celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Roma at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/J.P. GANDUL

Real Madrid announced Tuesday that Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon had successfully undergone surgery for acute appendicitis.

Isco's injury will likely sideline him for a month, and was discovered when he arrived at the Valdebebas sports city early Tuesday morning with severe abdominal pain and was taken to the Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital.