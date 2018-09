Isco of Spain reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Real Madrid announced Tuesday that Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon was diagnosed with appendicitis, and would undergo surgery in the coming hours.

Isco's injury will likely force him to miss the upcoming La Liga clash with Sevilla on Wednesday, as well as the game against Atletico Madrid on Sept. 29.