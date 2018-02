Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (C) applauds the crowd as he leaves the pitch during their Spanish Primera Division league game against Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos was diagnosed on Friday with a left knee injury that will exclude him from the upcoming matches of the Spanish League, according to a club statement.

Kroos played for 90 minutes in the Real Madrid's win 3-1 over Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, but missed Friday's training session.