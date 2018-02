Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo Vieira attends a press conference following a training session of the team at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo speaks during a press conference at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid defender Marcelo on Tuesday said that his side can defend the Champions League title, although acknowledged that the Spanish top-flight club had experienced difficulties so far this season.

Defending champion Real Madrid is to host PSG on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.