Marcelo of Real Madrid CF attends a press conference at Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Real Madrid defender Marcelo on Tuesday avoided discussing the possible return of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho to the Spanish club.

Real Madrid is set to face Japan's Kashima Antlers on Wednesday in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals held in the United Arab Emirates.