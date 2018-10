Real Madrid's defender Marcelo Vieira (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.

Marcelo sustained the injury during his side's 1-5 defeat against Barcelona in the most recent El Clasico on Sunday, when he scored Real Madrid's only goal.