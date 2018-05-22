Real Madrid defender Marcelo said Tuesday that his team has a 50-50 chance of winning the Champions League final against Liverpool.
Titleholder Real Madrid is set to face Liverpool on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine.
Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo addresses the media following a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo
Real Madrid's players Brazilian Marcelo (C) and Spanish Nacho take part in a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
