Real Madrid's players Brazilian Marcelo (C) and Spanish Nacho take part in a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo addresses the media following a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo said Tuesday that his team has a 50-50 chance of winning the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Titleholder Real Madrid is set to face Liverpool on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine.