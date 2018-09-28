Marcelo (C) of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Super Cup match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo is expected to miss the upcoming La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid over a leg injury, the Spanish club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old Marcelo sustained his injury during Wednesday's loss 3-0 to Sevilla.