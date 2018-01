Luka Modric (C-L), accompanied by his wife, Vanja Bosnic (C-R), leaves Alcobendas Court House after testifying in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared in a Madrid court on Tuesday to give testimony before an investigating magistrate in a case initiated by Spain's tax office alleging that he had been involved in tax fraud.

The 32-year-old Croatian international arrived in court after Madrid's Public Prosecutor authorized a case against him on suspicion he had defrauded the Spanish government of an amount of 870,728 euros ($1.2 million) in his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns.