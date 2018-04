Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) and defender Marcelo take part in a training session held at the team's Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (2L), French defender Raphael Varane (2R), Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) and Welsh winger Gareth Bale (L) in action during a training session held at the team's Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luca Modric and Spanish defender Dani Carvajal resumed team training on Saturday ahead of their La Liga match against Malaga.

Modric was hit on Wednesday during Real Madrid's 3-1 away defeat to Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, while Carvajal rejoined training after having missed the previous session.