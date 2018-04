Real Madrid' defender Nacho Fernandez (L) vies for the ball with Alaves' Daniel Torres during the Primera Division Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid held at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, Sept. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID AGUILAR

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez sustained a muscle injury to his right thigh during Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Las Palmas, the first injury of his career, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Nacho is expected to miss Real Madrid's duel with Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, after the injury forced him off the field during Saturday's match.