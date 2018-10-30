Real Madrid's players during their first training session with their new head coach, Santiago Solari (3L), at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new head coach, Santiago Solari (R) next to goalkeepers Keylor Navas (L) and Thibaut Courtois, during his first training session with the team at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new head coach, Santiago Solari, during a press conference held at the end of his first training session with the team at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new interim coach Santiago Solari said Tuesday he would not reveal how long he is expecting to remain at the helm, insisting he was focused on winning the upcoming Copa del Rey opener with third-tier Spanish league club Melilla.

On Monday, Real Madrid fired coach Julen Lopetegui less than four months after the start of his tenure, having lost four of 10 La Liga matches and failed to earn a win in the last five Spanish league games, including Sunday's 5-1 loss to archrival Barcelona.