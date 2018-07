Ukrainian goalie Andriy Lunin during his presentation as new player of Real Madrid, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Ukrainian goalie Andriy Lunin during his presentation as new player of Real Madrid, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Ukrainian goalie Andriy Lunin (L) poses next to real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation as new player of the team, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Real Madrid's newly-signed goalkeeper Andriy Lunin said on Monday that he is very excited to join the European Champions, during his presentation as a new player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The 19-year-old Ukraine international, who was accompanied by his family and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, joined the Spanish club from Zorya Luhansk with a six-year contract.