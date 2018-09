Forward Mariano Diaz (2L) poses with family members and Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez (2R), during his presentation as the club's new player in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid's newest striker Mariano Diaz was included in coach Julen Lopetegui's squad list for Saturday's La Liga clash against Leganes.

A day after the 25-year-old Spanish-Dominican forward was presented at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid's new Number 7 made the 19-man roster and will likely take the field in his second stint with the club.