Real Madrid's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the friendly soccer match against FC Red Bull Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Real Madrid has announced the team’s new shirt numbers for the upcoming season, revealing that Eden Hazard has been given the famed number seven jersey, a legacy of former legends at the club.

After the departure of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy’s Juventus last summer, Dominican forward Mariano Diaz wore the number seven shirt upon his return to Madrid.