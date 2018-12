Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gives a speech during the traditional Christmas lunch offered to members of media, held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGEL DIAZ

Real Madrid's president on Wednesday said that the Spanish club intends to win the UEFA Champions League competition again this season under Argentine coach Santiago Solari.

Florentino Perez said that winning the Champions League was what Real Madrid – who has made history after claiming the title of the premier European club competition for the third consecutive season; the fourth in five years – desires the most.