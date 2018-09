Real Madrid players (front, L-R) Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Karim Benzema, and Sergio Ramos attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sport city in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid defenders Nacho Fernandez (L) and Sergio Ramos (R) attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sport city in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos attends a press conference at Valdebebas sport city in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on Tuesday downplayed his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and lashed out at Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann for claiming to be at the same level as Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Ramos spoke at a press conference ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Roma on Wednesday.