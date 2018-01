Real Madrid’s midfielder Isco Alarcon in action during the first leg of the Spanish Cup quarterfinals against Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA/EFE file/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid’s defender Sergio Ramos in action during the second leg of the Spanish Cup quarterfinals against Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA/EFE file/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid said Friday that defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Isco Alarcon will miss this weekend's La Liga fixture with Valencia due to injury.

Fresh off playing his first match of 2018, a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Leganes, Ramos is struggling with another muscular injury, while Isco suffers from a hip issue, the club said.