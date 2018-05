Real Madrid players captain Sergio Ramos (R), Isco (L) and Toni Kroos (2-R) perform during their team's training session held on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos addresses the media following a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, on May 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Tuesday that his side will attain the status of a legendary team if the Whites can win the Champions League title for a third consecutive year.

Real Madrid will contest the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine.