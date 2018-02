Real Madrid players (L-R) goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Casemiro attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

Cristiano Ronaldo during his team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas have been left out of the line-up for Wednesday's La Liga match against Leganes.

Coach Zinedine Zidane decided to rest Portuguese superstar Ronaldo and Costa Rican goalkeeper Navas, despite the absences due to injury of defenders Marcelo and Jesus Vallejo, as well as midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.