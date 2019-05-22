Real Madrid's left-back Sergio Reguilón said he intends to stay at the Spanish side.
He said he had mixed emotions after finishing his first season as a player in the club's first team.
Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilón (L) and Valencia’s Carlos Soler during their La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez
