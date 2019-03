Real Madrid's Luka Modric reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax Amsterdam at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax Amsterdam at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (L) leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Ajax Amsterdam in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5 March, 2019 (issued Mar. 6, 2019). EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Ajax players celebrate their victory against Real Madrid at the end of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Front pages of Spanish daily newspapers published on Mar. 6, 2019 referring to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Ajax. EPA/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid’s shock exit from the Champions League after a 5-3 thrashing on aggregate in the round-of-16 at the hands of Ajax has left Spain’s sports media struggling Wednesday to find the right words to express the magnitude of the defeat.

Ajax thrashed Madrid 4-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday, abruptly terminating the Spanish powerhouse’s bid to win Europe's elite club competition for a fourth consecutive year.