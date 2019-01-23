Real Madrid's Argentinian head coach, Santiago Solari, during a press conference held after a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, 23 January 2019. Real Madrid will face Girona in a King's Cup quarter finals first leg match the upcoming 24 January. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Argentine coach Santiago Solari on Wednesday urged his team to face the upcoming Cope del Rey quarterfinal first-leg match vs. Girona with the same passion the club displayed in their 2-0 victory against Sevilla in La Liga.

The coach said he will push his team to replicate its performance against Sevilla to advance in the Copa del Rey tournament, after being knocked out of the Spanish Cup quarterfinals last season and having not played in a Copa del Rey final since the 2013-2014 season when Madrid won the Spanish Cup.