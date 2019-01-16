Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo (L) and his teammate striker Mariano Diaz Mejia during a team’s training session at the Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid announced Wednesday that their defender Jesus Vallejo has suffered a second grade muscle injury to his left leg.

The 22-year-old Vallejo sustained the injury during the club's Monday training session.