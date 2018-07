Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo (L) in action against Malaga midfielder Gonzalo "Chory" Castro (R) during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Malaga CF at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZIPI

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo said on Tuesday that he was thrilled to start preseason trainings with his new teammates and a new coach, Julen Lopetegui.

Vallejo made his remarks following the first two 2018/2019 preseason training sessions, in an interview posted to Real Madrid's website.