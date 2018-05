Real Madrid Welsh forward Gareth Bale (C), French defender Raphael Varane (L) and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi warm up during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid Spanish midfielder Francisco Alarcon aka Isco (R) in action during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/juan Carlos Hidalgo

Frenchman Raphael Varane on Saturday rejoined Real Madrid's final group training before El Clasico duel with Barcelona, while Isco Alarcon did not complete the session in order to do individual recovery exercises.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has said he remains unsure about using the players for Sunday's match.