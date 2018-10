Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (front) in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

The Spanish soccer federation's (RFEF) appeals committee announced Friday it accepted Real Madrid's appeal against the second yellow card that was shown to its B-team player Vinicius Junior against Celta's B team in the third tier of the Spanish national league.

Now the 18-year-old Brazilian forward will be available either for the Clasico clash pitting Real Madrid against Barcelona or for the next Real Madrid Castilla (B-team) league match against Fuenlabrada.