Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr., a rising young talent, is not yet sufficiently fit to play against Athletic Bilbao although he has resumed training with the squad following his recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him for a month and a half, head coach Zinedine Zidane said Saturday.

Vinicius ruptured his right-knee ligament during Madrid’s 4-1 home defeat to Ajax in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and has completed his recovery process to participate in the latest two training sessions.